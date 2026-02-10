One man dead in afternoon Las Cruces shooting

UPDATE (3:34 PM)- LCPD has confirmed that one person is dead after a shooting that happened around 1 p.m. near the 900 block of west Amador Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a confrontation between two men and when officers arrived they found the 53-year-old man man on the ground with at least one gunshot wound, police say.

LCPD says the 53-year-old, who was armed with a knife, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers found the suspected shooter, a 26-year-old man on a bicycle, in nearby the area.

According to police, the 26-year-old was disarmed and has been cooperative with investigators.

