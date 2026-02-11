County Judge says he was not notified about closure of airspace near El Paso airport
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has released that he was not informed about the FAA's decision to close the airspace at El Paso International Airport.
The County Judge Samaniego said, "The absence of prior communication contributed to significant concern and confusion within the community, as such actions have direct implications for public awareness, safety coordination, and local emergency management response efforts."
Transparency was the main point that County Judge Samaniego said is essential during these types of situations that would impact public safety and regional operations.