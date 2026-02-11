Former El Paso City Representative says airport closure was the right move, wrong timeline

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Airport ground stop and temporary flight restriction only lasted about 7 hours, but the potential impact was massive.

ABC-7 spoke with former El Paso City Representative Brian Kennedy, who said that he agreed with the closure, but thought that 10 days was too strong.

"The first thing that I would always worry about is how do we make people safe?" said Kennedy. Kennedy was the District 1 rep for 2 years and said that the FAA and Fort Bliss might not have had time to let city officials know before giving the Notice To All Airmen.

"You had the FAA and Fort Bliss and some of the smartest minds in the country working on this, trying to make us safe," said Kennedy. "Should they pass the information to the city? Yeah, but to start demanding more than that right now, I think it's really just looking for a way to get a press headline."