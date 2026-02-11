Man who wrote manifesto to kill ICE agents arrested in Oregon

WASHINGTON (KVIA)- According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) a U.S. citizen, Rayden Colemen, was arrested in connection of allegedly writing a manifesto detailing plans to kill personnel at the Portland ICE office with Molotov cocktails and a gun.

Officials say that on February 4, the St. Helen’s Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Colemen of the individual when officers discovered materials to make Molotov cocktails including bottles, sand, accelerant, and a camouflage backpack with multiple knives.

During an investigation with law enforcement, Colemen admitted an AR-15 style rifle would be delivered to his home the following dasy, and if he had the rifle, he would have carried out his threats.

“Every day there are more assaults, more vehicle-ramming attacks, and more attempts to kill our officers. Now, we have an American citizen who planned to kill ICE officers with Molotov cocktails and gun them down. It’s disturbing,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

Coleman was arrested on state charges for six counts of manufacturing a destructive device, and two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation with ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).