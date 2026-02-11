NM Senator Luján comments after meeting with FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford regarding El Paso Airspace

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- According to the office of Senator Luján, the senator had a meeting with FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford to discuss the brief closure of the airspace near the El Paso International Airport.

“While I am still seeking full details, one thing is clear: travelers should not have had to endure the chaos they experienced. This morning, the FAA abruptly announced a 10-day closure of the airspace, only to reverse course within hours," Senator Luján says.

Senator Luján says the airspace over El Paso has reopened but airspace over Santa Teresa and parts of southern New Mexico remains closed.

“As a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, which has jurisdiction over the FAA, I’ll continue pressing for clear and accurate information. I hope to receive a full classified briefing as soon as possible,” Senator Luján says.