Pentagon-FAA dispute over lasers used to deal with the threat of cartel drones caused airspace closure, AP reports

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The Associated Press (AP) is reporting that sudden closure of airspace around the El Paso International Airport was caused by the Pentagon's plans to test a laser that would be would used to shoot down drones used by Mexican drug cartel, according to three sources from AP.

AP reports there was a planned meeting between the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Pentagon later this month. According to sources from AP, the Pentagon went ahead with the test which resulted in the FAA to close the airspace.

It was unsure if the laser was actually tested, according to AP.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said earlier in the morning that the response by the Defense Department and the FAA was an action to eliminate Mexican cartel drones that entered U.S. airspace.

The AP reports that officials at the White House, FAA and Department of Transportation did not respond immediately to a request to comment on the dispute.