Person taken to hospital after a self-inflicted gun shot wound near EPPD academy

EPPD
By
Published 12:49 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Police Department says that one person was transported to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Scenic Drive.

EPPD did confirm that the El Paso Fire Department transported the person but did not release the condition of the person.

ABC 7 has reached out to EPFD for the condition of the person.

Once more information becomes available we will update you on air and online.

Armando Ramirez

