Person taken to hospital after a self-inflicted gun shot wound near EPPD academy
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Police Department says that one person was transported to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Scenic Drive.
EPPD did confirm that the El Paso Fire Department transported the person but did not release the condition of the person.
ABC 7 has reached out to EPFD for the condition of the person.
Once more information becomes available we will update you on air and online.