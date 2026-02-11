Person taken to hospital after a self-inflicted gun shot wound near EPPD academy

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Police Department says that one person was transported to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Scenic Drive.

EPPD did confirm that the El Paso Fire Department transported the person but did not release the condition of the person.

ABC 7 has reached out to EPFD for the condition of the person.

Once more information becomes available we will update you on air and online.