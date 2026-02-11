Representative Gabe Vasquez says the airspace around Santa Teresa will remain closed

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- U.S. Congressman Gabe Vasquez has released an updated statement regarding the Federal Aviation Administration’s closure of the El Paso International Airport and surrounding airspace.

In the statement, Congressman Vasquez confirmed that there is no national security threat and operations are expected to resume as normal at the El Paso Airport but the airspace around Santa Teresa could be closed for the 10 days.

“There are standard rules and procedures for how our airspace is controlled, including when the Department of Defense (DOD) is conducting any testing in our region. These procedures keep Americans safe and prevent disruption to civil airspace. This morning, the Administration decided to steamroll those policies and close a major city’s airspace without notifying state and local officials. That is unacceptable.”

Congressman Vasquez says that this disruption affected medical evacuation flights and commercial flights were forced to cancel numerous flights due to the airspace closure.

“Let’s be clear — the Administration has provided no proof of a drone incursion that would warrant this large scale, 10-day response. Our nation can prepare for these threats without causing chaos and inducing unwarranted fear.”

Congressman Vasquez says that his office will continue to monitor the situation.

Once more information becomes available, ABC 7 will update you on air and online.