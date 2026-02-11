Texas DPS warns about fake El Paso Road closure memo

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is aware of a fake memo circulating online and certain media outlets announcing a temporary 10-day road closures in the El Paso area.

According to Texas DPS, this is a fake memo, and DPS is not closing major highways or any roads in or out of the area over the next 10 days.

Officials say the origin of the memo is unclear at this moment and any information regarding things such as closures will be issued by the DPS Media and Communications Office, designated PIOs and on official DPS social media channels.