18-year-old arrested in Central El Paso shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department posted bodycam video on social media Thursday showing the moments they responded to a shooting report on Silver Avenue.

The shooting happened Feb. 6. Officers arrested 18-year-old Abraham Emilio Carmona for deadly conduct discharge with a firearm and evading arrest detention with a vehicle.

When officers arrived to the reported address, they found bullet holes in the windows, police said.

Police is still investigating the shooting, according to the social media post.