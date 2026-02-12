18-year-old arrested in Central El Paso shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department posted bodycam video on social media Thursday showing the moments they responded to a shooting report on Silver Avenue.
The shooting happened Feb. 6. Officers arrested 18-year-old Abraham Emilio Carmona for deadly conduct discharge with a firearm and evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
When officers arrived to the reported address, they found bullet holes in the windows, police said.
Police is still investigating the shooting, according to the social media post.