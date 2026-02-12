New Mexico governor appoints new member to Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the appointment of Patricia S. Kimble to the Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners, District 3.

Kimble will finish Shannon Reynold's term, who resigned in December 2025.

Governor Lujan Grisham said Kimble's appointment comes as the county deals with rapid growth in Santa Teresa, referring to infrastructure needs.

"Continuing economic expansion and development in Santa Teresa brings opportunities and challenges," Kimble said. "I look forward to bringing my experience in fiscal oversight and building effective partnerships to help Doña Ana County meet these opportunities head-on."

According to a press release from the governor's office, Kimble served on the New Mexico Behavioral Health Planning Council starting in 2005. She founded the Doña Ana County Behavioral Health Local Collaborative during the Behavioral Health Services Redesign under former Governor Bill Richardson.

Currently, Kimble is a public relations and referral development manager at the Mesilla Valley Hospital.