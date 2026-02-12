UTEP breaks record with nearly 25,000 students enrolled for spring semester

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The University of Texas at El Paso announced its highest spring semester enrollment in its history Thursday.

According to the university, 24,901 students singed up for the spring 2026 semester -- a 4.4% increase from spring 2025.

UTEP's College of Nursing had one of the strongest gains with a 12.6% increase from spring 2025.

Along with enrollment, credit hours and undergraduate enrollment each increased by more than 5% from last year.