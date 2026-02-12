Woman dies in ATV crash in Fabens

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) -- A 23-year-old woman died after an ATV crash in Fabens Sunday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

It happened on Landfill Road. Investigators say the ATV traveled northbound with two riders. The Driver "failed to negotiate a curve" and hit an electrical pole. Both were ejected from the ATV.

The passengers went to the hospital, but one died to her injuries. EPCSO identified her as Cassandra Silva.

“This tragic incident serves as a reminder that ATVs are not designed or permitted for use on public roadways,” said Sheriff Oscar Ugarte.

EPCSO is still investigating the crash.