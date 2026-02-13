Lawmakers demand answers on airspace closure in El Paso, Santa Teresa

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Local lawmakers sent a letter to the Departments Departments of Transportation, Defense and Homeland Security demanding a classified briefing on the flight restrictions placed on El Paso and Santa Teresa Wednesday.

On Thursday, U.S. Representatives Veronica Escobar and Gabe Vasquez and New Mexico Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico wrote the temporary flight restrictions, originally ordered to last 10 days, "created widespread fear, uncertainty and chaos" while disrupting medical and military aviation.

"The FAA withdrew the restrictions around El Paso and failed to provide any context or description," the letter reads. "We are urgently requesting a classified briefing on what occurred, with representatives from your agencies made available to speak to the roles they played, acknowledge where the failed communication occurred, and share the steps you are taking to ensure a future crisis of this nature will not reoccur."

Read the full letter below: