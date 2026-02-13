Tomas Rivas testifies in final day of witness testimonies

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Tomas Rivas testified and was cross examined in the final day of witness testimonies for his trial Friday.

Rivas is being charged with first degree murder in the Young Park shooting that took place in March of last year. Rivas, along with his younger brother Nathan, Gustavo Dominguez, and Josiah Ontiveros are all being charged in the case.

Friday was the final day of witness testimonies in the case. It started on Monday and is planned out for seven days. Judge Driggers said that the jury will deliberate on Monday and both sides will present closing arguments as well.

