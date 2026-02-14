The F-22 Raptor will join the 2026 MSSG Amigo Airsho

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The MountainStar Sports Group Amigo Airsho announced that the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team will join the 2026 Amigo Airsho.

The event was originally scheduled to have the F-16 Viper, but organizers say that the F-22 Raptor was chosen instead.

MSSG Amigo Airsho says the F-22 Raptor is the world’s first fifth-generation fighter, with advances in stealth and speed from previous models.

MSSG Amigo Airsho

“Having this incredible aircraft in El Paso is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for our community to witness the true might of the U.S. Air Force in a breathless, front-row experience,” said James Lemaster, MSSG Amigo Airsho SR VP of AirOperations.

Attendees for the airshow will be able to see F-22 Raptor as well as other aircraft, vehicles, and more at the MSSG Amigo Airsho when it comes to the Sun City at Biggs Army Airfield on October 24-25, 2026.