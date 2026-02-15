Nancy Guthrie live updates: DNA of unknown male profile lifted from glove found near Guthrie home

By Jack Moore, Jon Haworth, Bill Hutchinson, Emily Shapiro, Meredith Deliso, and Nadine El-Bawab

Last Updated: February 15, 2026, 12:36 PM MST

Investigators lifted DNA of an unknown male profile from a glove found along roadside brush about two miles from Nancy Guthrie's home, sources briefed on the investigation told ABC News.

The development was also confirmed by the FBI.

The glove appears to generically match the kind of gloves worn by the suspect who was recorded on the missing 84-year-old Guthrie’s doorbell camera, sources said.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told ABC News on Friday that DNA had been retrieved from multiple gloves.

Security camera images show what the FBI describes as an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance at her home in Tucson, Arizona, February 1, 2026.FBI via Reuters

"We’ve gotten DNA back," Nanos said. "So that's of use. Now [we] have to go through and try to eliminate people or make people."

The sheriff’s department sent the gloves to a private lab for analysis in Florida on Thursday evening and they arrived at the laboratory on Friday, according to the FBI.

The FBI received preliminary results from the laboratory on Saturday and was awaiting quality control and official confirmation on Sunday before putting the unknown male profile into a national database unique to the bureau, known as the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), the FBI said. This process typically takes 24 hours from when the bureau receives DNA, according to the FBI.

Investigators collected approximately 16 gloves in various areas near Nancy Guthrie's house, sources told ABC News. Most of the gloves were searchers' gloves that were discarded in various areas when they combed the area, according to the FBI.

The one glove with the DNA profile recovered is different from other gloves found in the area and appears to match the gloves of the subject in the surveillance video, the FBI said.

-ABC News' Aaron Katersky and Luke Barr.