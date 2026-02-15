Know your numbers to reduce your risk of heart disease

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Heart disease remains one of the leading causes of death in the United States, but doctors say many cases are preventable with early screening and healthy lifestyle choices.

Dr. Byomesh Tribathi, an interventional cardiologist, says heart problems often begin with manageable risk factors.

“For heart health, there are four major risk factors. One — high blood pressure. Two — high cholesterol. Third one is smoking and diabetes — that’s the fourth one,” Tripathi said.

He explains that while heart attacks are often associated with sudden, severe chest pain, symptoms can look different from person to person.

“When you get a heart attack, you will have chest pressure, heaviness, shortness of breath. Symptoms are very different in different people,” Tripathi said.

Doctors say some people delay seeking help, mistaking symptoms for stress or fatigue. That delay can be dangerous.

Tribathi stresses the importance of knowing your numbers — including your blood pressure, body mass index (BMI), cholesterol, and blood sugar levels.

“Screening is important for all age groups. But anybody above 40 should definitely have screening done by their primary care doctor,” he said.

Health experts recommend regular checkups, staying physically active, eating a balanced diet, and avoiding smoking to lower the risk of heart disease.

Doctors say taking preventive steps now could make the difference between early treatment and a life-threatening emergency.