Surgeon says living kidney donation could cut 3–5 year wait for transplant

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — For many patients diagnosed with kidney disease, the biggest hurdle isn’t just managing the illness — it’s the wait for a transplant.

Dr. Jennifer George, an abdominal transplant surgeon in El Paso, says the most common reason patients need a kidney transplant is not trauma or sudden injury, but chronic medical conditions.

“The most common reason someone would need a kidney transplant is typically because of a medical condition,” George said. “In our community here in El Paso, we see the most common reasons are complications from diabetes and high blood pressure.”

Chronic kidney disease progresses through five stages. In the final stage — known as end-stage renal disease — patients often require dialysis to survive. While dialysis removes toxins from the blood, it does not cure kidney failure.

Patients placed on the deceased donor transplant list in this region typically wait between three and five years for a kidney, according to George.

During that time, dialysis can place strain on the body.

“When someone is on dialysis… after about five years on average, we see that people start developing very serious heart failure,” George said.

However, doctors say there is another option that many people may not realize is available — living kidney donation.

Living donor kidneys tend to last significantly longer than deceased donor kidneys. On average, a living donor kidney can function for about 20 years, compared to 8 to 10 years for a deceased donor transplant.

Nationwide, nearly 100,000 people are currently waiting for an organ transplant, most of them in need of a kidney.

Doctors encourage individuals with diabetes, high blood pressure, or a family history of kidney disease to speak with their healthcare provider about screening and early evaluation.