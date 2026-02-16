City of El Paso secures estimated $10.4 million electric bill savings for residents

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso City Council announced Monday that the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) rejected a request from El Paso Electric that could have increased costs for customers.

El Paso Electric had requested the PUC to approve the Distribution Cost Recovery Factor (DCRF) adjustment.

Council officials say the proposal would have generated an additional $20.8 million annually for EP Electric from Texas customers and could create a period of double recovery, where customers would pay for the same costs through two different mechanisms.

El Paso City Council says the PUC’s decision prevents approximately $10.4 million in additional charges from being collected from customers between January and June 2026, resulting in average residential savings of about $3.13 per month.

“This decision reflects the City’s commitment to closely reviewing utility proposals with an eye toward protecting customers,” said City Attorney Karla Nieman. “Our role is to help ensure rates are fair, transparent, and supported by the record. We appreciate the Commission’s careful consideration, and this decision provides meaningful savings for families and businesses in the near term.”