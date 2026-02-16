Man arrested after attempting to evade deputies, crashes vehicle down the road

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO), 20-year-old David Borders was arrested and charged Friday with Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle and two counts of Collision Involving Damage.

EPCSO says that deputies had performed a traffic stop on a gray Toyota Corolla in the 13100 block of Eastlake Boulevard on February 13, 2026.

According to officials, the vehicle did come to a stop and deputies began an investigation. Deputies would ask the driver, later identified as Borders, and the passenger were asked out of the vehicle.

While the passenger was getting out of the vehicle, EPCSO says that Borders fled the scene at a high speed of rate.

Borders lost control of the vehicle and was involved in a crash near Eastlake Boulevard and Emerald Park Drive and would attempt to leave the scene on foot, officials say. After a foot chase Borders was arrested by deputies.

Borders was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on charges of Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle, which carries no bond, and two counts of Collision Involving Damage, each with a bond set at $5,000.

The following is a edited video of the arrest released by EPSCO: