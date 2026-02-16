Museum ROCKS! Gem and Mineral Show returns to Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)- The New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum have announced the 14th Annual Museum ROCKS! Gem & Mineral Show will return Feb. 21-22, 2026.

Organizers say that this event will bring people of all ages and different levels of rock enthusiasts to event.

Attendees will be able to view more than 50 vendors and exhibitors offering minerals, gems, fossils, lapidary art, jewelry, and more, along with educational opportunities for all ages.

“We’re excited about all we have to offer this year,” Bob Kuhn, acting president of the Friends of the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum, said. “Whether you’re a longtime collector or you’re bringing curious kids for a fun weekend event, this is going to be a great way to learn, connect with the community, and take home something that inspires you.”

According to organizers, the show will now feature a silent auction and new activities and prizes for kids.

Representatives from NMSU's Department of Geological Sciences and UTEP's Department of Earth, Environmental and Resource Sciences will also be there at the event.

The show will be open to the public from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for senior citizens aged 60 and over, $5 for Children ages 4 to 17, and $4 for active-duty U.S. military and veterans. Children three and under are free.

More information about the event can be found at museumrocks.com.