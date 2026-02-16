Skip to Content
News

Nancy Guthrie live updates: Guthrie family cleared as possible suspects, sheriff says

This image provided by the FBI Feb. 5, 2026, shows a missing person Nancy Guthrie.
FBI
This image provided by the FBI Feb. 5, 2026, shows a missing person Nancy Guthrie.
By
New
Published 2:25 PM

By Jack MooreJon HaworthBill HutchinsonEmily ShapiroMeredith Deliso, and Nadine El-Bawab

Last Updated: February 16, 2026, 1:59 PM MST

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was kidnapped on Sunday, Feb. 1.

22 minutes ago

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Monday that members of the Guthrie family are “cleared” as suspects in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

“To be clear … the Guthrie family -- to include all siblings and spouses -- has been cleared as possible suspects in this case,” the sheriff said in a statement. “The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case.”

A small vigil grows near Nancy Guthrie's house, Feb. 11, 2026 in Tucson, Ariz.Ty Oneil/AP

“The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple,” the statement said.

ABC News previously reported that, according to law enforcement sources, investigators were leaning away from the Guthries as suspects.

-ABC News’ Aaron Katersky

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

ABC News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.