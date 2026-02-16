Nancy Guthrie live updates: Guthrie family cleared as possible suspects, sheriff says

By Jack Moore, Jon Haworth, Bill Hutchinson, Emily Shapiro, Meredith Deliso, and Nadine El-Bawab

Last Updated: February 16, 2026, 1:59 PM MST

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was kidnapped on Sunday, Feb. 1.

22 minutes ago

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Monday that members of the Guthrie family are “cleared” as suspects in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

“To be clear … the Guthrie family -- to include all siblings and spouses -- has been cleared as possible suspects in this case,” the sheriff said in a statement. “The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case.”

A small vigil grows near Nancy Guthrie's house, Feb. 11, 2026 in Tucson, Ariz.Ty Oneil/AP

ABC News previously reported that, according to law enforcement sources, investigators were leaning away from the Guthries as suspects.

-ABC News’ Aaron Katersky