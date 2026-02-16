NMDOT issues High Winds and Travel Advisory for Southern New Mexico
New Mexico (KVIA)- The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) has issued wind advisories for drivers planning on traveling February 17-20.
The advisories are being issued due to expected wind and gust speeds for the area in the coming days, according to NMDOT.
NMDOT recommends that if drivers must travel during these days to check local forecast predictions and to check roadway conditions at www.nmroads.com.
If drivers are approaching a dust storm or caught in a dust storm, NMDOT is asking drivers to follow the guideline below:
- Avoid driving into or through a dust storm.
- Do not wait until poor visibility makes it difficult to safely pull off the roadway — do it as soon as possible. Completely exit the highway if you can.
- If you encounter a dust storm, check traffic immediately around your vehicle (front, back and to the side) and begin slowing down.
- Do not stop in the roadway; pull completely out of the travel lanes and as far onto the right shoulder as possible.
- Stop the vehicle in a position ensuring it is a safe distance from the main roadway and away from where other vehicles may travel.
- Turn off all vehicle lights, including your emergency flashers.
- Set your emergency brake and take your foot off the brake.
- Stay in the vehicle with your seat belts buckled and wait for the storm to pass.
- Drivers of high-profile vehicles should be especially aware of changing weather conditions and travel at reduced speeds.