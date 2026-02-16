Water main hit in Northeast El Paso, some residents report loss of water pressure

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- El Paso Water has confirmed that a 24-inch water main was hit by a contractor working in the area near the intersection of Dyer and Sean Haggerty, causing a break in the main.

A spokeswoman with EP Water says that customers in the area may experience low water pressure and EP Water crews are on their way to area.

EP Water also says they are looking into whether any customers are without water.

Officials have not yet released a number of customers that are being impacted by this water main break.

This is a developing story, once more information becomes available we will update you on air and online.