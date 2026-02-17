Fire department responds to dozens of wind-related incidents Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- High winds made for a busy day for emergency responders in El Paso.

By about 5 p.m., the El Paso Fire Department had responded to 43 weather-related incidents in total, including:

20 tree-related incidents

9 electrical/powerline issues

6 calls of debris on roadway/traffic hazards

5 wind-related motor vehicle accidents

3 calls for structural property damage

As ABC-7's StormTrack Weather Team is reporting, high winds are expected to continue throughout the week.