Fire department responds to dozens of wind-related incidents Tuesday

Published 5:57 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- High winds made for a busy day for emergency responders in El Paso.

By about 5 p.m., the El Paso Fire Department had responded to 43 weather-related incidents in total, including:

  • 20 tree-related incidents
  • 9 electrical/powerline issues
  • 6 calls of debris on roadway/traffic hazards
  • 5 wind-related motor vehicle accidents
  • 3 calls for structural property damage

As ABC-7's StormTrack Weather Team is reporting, high winds are expected to continue throughout the week.

Andrew J. Polk

