Fire department responds to dozens of wind-related incidents Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- High winds made for a busy day for emergency responders in El Paso.
By about 5 p.m., the El Paso Fire Department had responded to 43 weather-related incidents in total, including:
- 20 tree-related incidents
- 9 electrical/powerline issues
- 6 calls of debris on roadway/traffic hazards
- 5 wind-related motor vehicle accidents
- 3 calls for structural property damage
As ABC-7's StormTrack Weather Team is reporting, high winds are expected to continue throughout the week.