Nancy Guthrie live updates: Glove DNA doesn’t match anyone in CODIS, sheriff says

This image provided by the FBI Feb. 5, 2026, shows a missing person Nancy Guthrie.
FBI
This image provided by the FBI Feb. 5, 2026, shows a missing person Nancy Guthrie.
By
New
Published 12:16 PM

27 minutes ago

The FBI ran DNA from a glove found during a roadside search through the national database known as CODIS, and did not get a match to any of the roughly 22 million samples in the database, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

That glove was found about 2 miles from Nancy Guthrie's house, authorities said. The sheriff's department said "additional DNA evidence" was found at Guthrie's home "and that is also being analyzed."

-ABC News’ Aaron Katersky

ABC News

