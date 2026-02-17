Nancy Guthrie live updates: Glove DNA doesn’t match anyone in CODIS, sheriff says
27 minutes ago
The FBI ran DNA from a glove found during a roadside search through the national database known as CODIS, and did not get a match to any of the roughly 22 million samples in the database, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
That glove was found about 2 miles from Nancy Guthrie's house, authorities said. The sheriff's department said "additional DNA evidence" was found at Guthrie's home "and that is also being analyzed."
-ABC News’ Aaron Katersky