Planned water outage for some Northeast residents

Published 1:19 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- El Paso Water has announced Tuesday that there will be a temporary water shut-off in Northeast El Paso on Thursday, February 19.

The outage is planned to happen from 10 am to about 4 pm and EP Water says the outage will impact an estimated 300 homes and businesses near McCombs Street and Will Ruth Ave.

EP Water says residents should store water in advance before the outage but will have three water tankers will be available starting at 9 a.m. at the following locations:

  • 5800 block of Pompano Ave.
  • Intersection of Robin Hood and Will Ruth.
  • In front of the Mountain Vista Apartments along Will Ruth.

According to EP Water, the outage is needed for crews to replace seven aging valves along McCombs St. and neighboring streets and wastewater services will not be affected.

Armando Ramirez

