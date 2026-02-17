Strong 50 MPH winds expected in El Paso — doctors warn of allergy flare-ups

EL PASO, Texas — Strong wind gusts between 45 and 50 miles per hour are expected across the Borderland, according to the National Weather Service in El Paso.

Forecasters say the gusty conditions are being driven by a tightening pressure gradient behind a passing system, creating dry, dusty air typical for late winter and early spring in the Chihuahuan Desert.

Medical professionals say windy conditions can significantly worsen seasonal allergies by lifting and circulating:

• Desert dust

• Tree and weed pollen

• Mold spores

• Airborne pollutants

According to the American college of allergy, asthma and immunology, wind can increase pollen distribution, allowing allergens to travel farther and remain suspended in the air longer — increasing exposure even for people who typically have mild symptoms.

The Center of disease control and preventionalso notes that dust storms and high winds can irritate the respiratory system, especially for individuals with asthma or chronic lung conditions.

Doctors say those most at risk during high wind events include:

• People with asthma

• Individuals with seasonal allergies

• Young children

• Older adults

• Anyone with chronic respiratory conditions

Symptoms may include sneezing, congestion, itchy or watery eyes, coughing, sinus pressure, and shortness of breath.

The National Weather Service warns that wind gusts near 50 mph can also reduce visibility due to blowing dust — particularly along I-10, Trans Mountain Road, and open desert areas.

Drivers are urged to slow down, especially during sudden dust bursts.

Health experts recommend:

• Staying indoors during peak wind periods

• Keeping windows closed

• Using HEPA air filters if available

• Wearing sunglasses and a mask outdoors if sensitive

• Taking prescribed allergy medication as directed

With allergy season already beginning in the Borderland, windy conditions may mark an early spike in symptoms.

ABC-7 StormTrackers and ABC-7 StormTrack weather app will continue monitoring wind speeds and air quality updates as conditions develop.