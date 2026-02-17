Wind rips off roof in Las Cruces home

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The wind caused damages throughout the Borderland, including ripping a roof off a home in Las Cruces.

Jasper McClure had only been living in the home for a week before hearing the wind tear off his roof and air conditioner.

"All of a sudden it just started really blowing, almost like a little tornado, you know?" said McClure. "And then it just ripped off. Wham!"

McClure estimated it would cost around $4,000 to fix the entire roof. Thankfully no one was hurt, but he admits he was scared.

"It sounded like a train banging loud, really loud and then ripped off the roof."

With windy conditions expected throughout the week, McClure urged people to be safe and watch out for extra debris flying around.

"I think everybody should really buckle down when it gets too windy, it's no joke. That could really hurt somebody," said McClure. "Keep your eyes open and be aware that the wind's pretty powerful."