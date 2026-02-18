City of Las Cruces reveals new median landscape project, construction will take 10-14 weeks

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)- The City of Las Cruces has announced that a new median landscape and a maintenance pad will be constructed in the median at 2793 Roadrunner Parkway, between Stellar Way and Rolling Hills Lane.

City officials say there will be traffic control barriers and construction traffic in the area throughout the project.

The project will begin Mon., Feb. 23 could take up to 10-14 weeks to complete, City of Las Cruces says.

City officials are asking the public to follow construction traffic signage, exercise caution while driving or walking in the area, and be safe around construction workers.