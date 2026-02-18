Coach Archie Duran Memorial Scholarship to host final 5K Run & 1-Mile Fun Walk

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The Coach Archie Duran Memorial Scholarship, a fund of the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation, will host its final community race on Saturday, April 12, at Nations

Tobin Park.

The fund was created in 2017 by the Duran family in memory of Archie Duran, a Jefferson and Irvin High School track coach who was killed in a bus crash in Hudspeth County while returning from a regional UIL track meet.

“Our brother’s spirit and memory will continue to live through us,” said Alex Duran. “We wanted to honor him by giving back to the community that inspired him so much.”

The Paso Del Norte Community Foundation says the scholarship fund was created to help student-athletes pursue higher education and over the past nine years, more than $20,000 in scholarships have been awarded.

“This moment is bittersweet,” the family shared. “While it is sad to say goodbye, we are

incredibly proud of what has been accomplished and thankful to everyone who has supported us

along the way.”

The Coach Archie Duran Memorial 5K Run & 1-Mile Fun Walk will begin at 8:00 a.m. at Nations Tobin Park, located at 8831 Railroad Drive.

Organizers say community members of all ages are invited to participate in this final gathering to honor Coach Duran's life and support for student-athletes.

For more information on registering for the race, click here.