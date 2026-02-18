EPISD aware of rumors of threat circulating Hornedo Middle School, deemed non-credible

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Independent School District has confirmed to ABC-7 that the district is aware of a rumor of threat made towards Hornedo Middle School.

A spokesperson with EPISD says that the the rumors were investigated by EPISD Police and other law enforcement agencies and were deemed non-credible.

“El Paso ISD takes any concerns of student and staff safety seriously and takes appropriate actions promptly. We appreciate the vigilance of students, families, and staff, and their adherence to SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING. We also encourage our community to rely on official district communications as rumors and hearsay can cause unfounded panic and anxiety," EPISD said.