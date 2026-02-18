Skip to Content
Man dies in officer-involved shooting after fire in Las Cruces

Doña Ana County Public Safety via Instagram
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- One man died in an officer-involved shooting after a fire, Doña Ana County Public Safety said on Instagram. It happened Tuesday evening on Watson Lane near Tortugas Drive.

According to the county's public safety post, Doña Ana Fire Rescue put out a fire after searching the home. Crews later found a man in the garage. They "encountered resistance" from him and turned the scene over to the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the man was armed and refused to leave the garage. Shots were then fired, according to DASO. The man died and no deputies were injured. Life-saving efforts were attempted, but failed.

The Officer-Involved Shooting Task Force is now investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story.

Gabrielle Lopez

