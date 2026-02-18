New Downtown route for 2026 El Paso Marathon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Organizers with the 2026 Michelob Ultra El Paso Marathon have announced a new course for runners participating in the event happening Feb. 22.

The new marathon course will start at San Jacinto Plaza, run through Downtown El Paso, and then head east to the Austin Terrace neighborhood. Runners will continue heading east to Edgemere, through the Cielo Vista neighborhood, to its turnaround at Wedgewood Blvd. The marathon course will retrace its steps back downtown, through Austin Terrace, to Yandell, Wyoming, and Arizona, with a spectacular finish at San Jacinto.

Organizers say the marathon is on track to having more than 700 participants in the 26.2-mile race.

“This is going to be a great year, with a really cool finish venue Downtown,” said Mike Coulter, race director. “This year, all of our races will be starting and finishing at the San Jacinto Plaza. Once again, it’s going to be an outstanding place for runners and spectators, with all the history, murals, and fascinating streets in Downtown El Paso.”

The El Paso Marathon is a qualifying race for the Boston Marathon, New York Marathon, and the Abbott World Marathon Age Group Championship.

The Raiz Federal Credit Union Half Marathon will feature a loop course, starting at San Jacinto Plaza (aka La Placita), heading east to go out 6.5 miles to Austin Terrace, then turning back to finish on the marathon course.

The Spine & Rehab Specialists 5K Run/Walk will be completely run Downtown, starting and finishing at San Jacinto Plaza.

The marathon will start at 7 a.m., the half-marathon at 7:20 a.m., and the 5K begins at 7:40 a.m.