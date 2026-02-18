Newark Airport suspends flights after incident with plane that led to passengers evacuating via slides

The JetBlue crew reported smoke in the cockpit upon landing, the FAA said.

By Clara McMichael and Meredith Deliso

February 18, 2026, 4:53 PM

Flights at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey are suspended after an incident with a JetBlue flight that resulted in passengers evacuating via slides, officials said Wednesday.

JetBlue Flight 543 took off from the airport Wednesday evening but "immediately returned to the airport due to engine failure," the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement.

After the plane landed and exited the runway, the crew reported smoke in the cockpit and evacuated the passengers via slides, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

An airport control tower is seen at Newark Liberty International Airport, May 6, 2025, in Newark, N.J.Andres Kudacki/Getty Images

"Flight operations are suspended while the aircraft is removed from the taxiway," Port Authority said.

The airport is currently closed until 11 p.m. ET, with a ground stop issued due to "aircraft emergency," according to the FAA's National Airspace System Status.

Newark Airport advised travelers to check with their airline for up-to-date information.

The JetBlue flight was headed to West Palm Beach before returning and landing safely at Newark, the Port Authority said. No injuries have been reported at this time, it said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.