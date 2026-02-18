Skip to Content
NMDOT issues a road advisory from Deming to Las Cruces for blowing dust, high winds

NMDOT
By
New
Published 2:00 PM

NEW MEXICO (KVIA)- The New Mexico Department of Transportation has issued a road advisory for Difficult Driving Conditions from Deming to Las Cruces.

NMDOT says that the advisory impacts I-10 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 80, 1 mile west of Deming to mile marker 132, 3 miles west of Las Cruces.

The department is asking drivers for high profile vehicles to use extreme caution and blowing dust may cause limited visibility.

Armando Ramirez

