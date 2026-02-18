Electricity restored after outage caused thousands to lose power in Las Cruces

UPDATE (11:53 AM)- A spokesperson with El Paso Electric has confirmed the reason of the outage was a failed voltage transformer at one of the substations in Las Cruces.

The failed voltage transformer was removed and power was restored to those impacted around 10:15 a.m., according to El Paso Electric.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)- According to the El Paso Electric outage map, over a thousand people are currently without power around 10:30 am.

The outage map appears to show the outage is in the Downtown Las Cruces area.

ABC 7 has reached out to El Paso Electric to get a current number of those being impacted and the cause of the outage.

Once more information becomes available, we will update you on air and online.