Skip to Content
News

Electricity restored after outage caused thousands to lose power in Las Cruces

El Paso Electric
By
Updated
today at 11:59 AM
Published 10:35 AM

UPDATE (11:53 AM)- A spokesperson with El Paso Electric has confirmed the reason of the outage was a failed voltage transformer at one of the substations in Las Cruces.

The failed voltage transformer was removed and power was restored to those impacted around 10:15 a.m., according to El Paso Electric.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)- According to the El Paso Electric outage map, over a thousand people are currently without power around 10:30 am.

The outage map appears to show the outage is in the Downtown Las Cruces area.

ABC 7 has reached out to El Paso Electric to get a current number of those being impacted and the cause of the outage.

Once more information becomes available, we will update you on air and online.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.