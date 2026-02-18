Spaceport America Hosts NAR/ARC Student Launches

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)- Students from New Mexico State University (NMSU) and the Albuquerque Civil Air Patrol Group NM-079 completed a series of rocket launches at Spaceport America Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026.

The students from NMSU were able to launch rockets they designed and potentially earn Level 1 certifications from the National Association of Rocketry (NAR) for succeeding in launching their rockets up to 1,700 feet.

An NMSU student rocket takes off from Spaceport America's Horizontal Launch Area on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 (photo credit: William Gutman)

According to officials, of the 11 rockets launched at the spaceport, 10 were deemed successful flights.

“We, the Atomic Aggies, are incredibly proud of the growing community of local rocketry enthusiasts we are building connections with,” said Davila. “We’re thrilled to have local American rocketry challenge teams joining us for launches at Spaceport America.”

Students and supervisors from the Albuquerque Civil Air Patrol pose with their rocket ahead of a series of test flights at Spaceport America on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 (photo credit: William Gutman)

The students from the Albuquerque Civil Air Patrol team members were able to launch their rocket three times, completing the first steps for their ARC launches, where officials say is the world's largest student rocket competition.

“It is part of our mission to help students ‘dream big’ and become the industry’s future workforce,” said Spaceport America Executive Director Scott McLaughlin. “The American Rocketry Challenge is a national event that we want to help expand in New Mexico. Having NMSU students fly rockets with ARC students is a perfect union and a memorable and instructional time at the spaceport. Thank you, Josh, and our own Dr. Joachim Lohn-Jaramillo, for leading the charge.”