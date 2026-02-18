Strong winds leave damage across El Paso — City crews continue with cleanup efforts

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — After powerful winds swept across the Borderland, many El Paso neighborhoods are now facing the aftermath — fallen trees crushing fences, shingles ripped from rooftops, damaged vehicles, and debris scattered across streets and yards.

The winds are expected to ramp up once more, cleanup efforts are just beginning.

City crews with the City of El Paso say they have received numerous calls reporting downed trees, damaged property, and debris blocking sidewalks and roadways. Officials say crews are prioritizing hazards that pose immediate safety risks — including trees blocking streets or leaning dangerously near homes and power lines.

Residents in several neighborhoods spent the morning clearing branches, securing loose fencing, and assessing roof damage. For many, the emotional toll is just as heavy as the physical damage.

While no widespread injuries have been reported, officials say wind events like this can be unpredictable and dangerous — especially in a region where sudden gusts can exceed 45 to 60 miles per hour.

As cleanup continues, city leaders say the focus is restoring safety first, then helping neighborhoods return to normal as quickly as possible.

Residents who need assistance can call 3-1-1 or visit the City of El Paso’s website for additional resources.