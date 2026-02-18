YISD confirms non-credible threat was made to Pebble Hills Elementary early Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The Ysleta Independent School District has confirmed to ABC 7 that the district was notified to a possible threat to Pebble Hills Elementary around 8 am Wednesday.

YISD says law enforcement was notified immediately and the threat was determined non-credible by authorities.

"We want to assure our families that Ysleta ISD takes every possible threat seriously, and we take all necessary precautions to protect our students and staff," a YISD spokesperson said. "We will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement in their investigation, and any person found to have made a false threat to our schools will be subject to disciplinary action and/or criminal prosecution to the fullest extent of the law."