Being a night owl could lead to heart problems

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- According to a study conducted by the Journal of the American Heart Association, adults who stay up late have an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

In the study, researchers reviewed health data from more than 300,000 adults. They found that an individual’s natural preference for sleep-wake timing impacted their cardiovascular health.

Dr. Debabrata P. Mukherjee with Texas Tech Health El Paso said people who identify as night owls experience circadian misalignment, which means the internal body clock disagrees with the light-dark cycle. This can lead to an increase in stress hormones, heightened sympathetic activity, altered cortisol levels, increased inflammation, and a greater risk of heart disease, particularly strokes and heart attacks.

