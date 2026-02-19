Bond lowered for El Paso woman charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso magistrate court judge Thursday lowered the bond for an El Paso woman charged with running over a pedestrian while driving drunk.

As ABC-7 reported, 62 year-old Aurora Morales was charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle for running over 57 year-old Ana Maria Paniagua after Paniagua offered to drive Morales's car home. Police say that as Morales was changing seats, the vehicle began to roll backward and struck Paniagua, who later died at the hospital.

In the online hearing, the judge ordered a reduction in the bond for Morales from $250,000 to $100,000 subject to pre-trial conditions that if not met would lead to her being jailed until trial with bond revoked entirely.

Those conditions include: