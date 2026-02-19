Doña Ana County Sheriff says man moved at deputies with knife before deadly shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart said a man inside a house on fire refused to leave and "moved at the deputies" with a knife in his hand. In a news conference Thursday morning, she said that led deputies to open fire, killing him.

As ABC-7 reported, the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office reported a man had died after a shooting involving a deputy Tuesday evening in the Tortugas area.

The man, now identified as Dylan Leonard, did not obey orders from firefighters and then law enforcement to leave the house on Watson Ln.

Firefighters respond to multiple fires on the property, including to the house itself. Deputies were then called to remove Leonard. It was then he left the building with what Stewart says was a knife in his had.

"He was holding what we later determined, and actually you can see, is a knife," Stewart said, referring to a still image pulled from deputy body camera footage. "This went down very, very quickly. He moved at the deputies, and shots were fired."

The deputies involved are on administrative leave as the investigation continues.