El Paso woman sentenced to nearly 3 years for more than $600,000 in wire fraud

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso woman working as an accountant was sentenced in federal court for stealing more than $600,000 through fraudulent transactions from Texas and New Mexico real estate businesses.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas, 61 year-old Carol Talamantes initiated more than 90 fund transfers or fraudulent checks to herself over a period of four years from October 2020 to 2024, totaling $603,738.96. She was sentenced Wednesday to 33 months in prison.

Court documents state Talamantes used the funds to pay for personal expenses including her home mortgage and credit card bills.

Talamantes pled guilty to one county of wire fraud on Sept. 26, 2025, and had been released on a $20,000 bond. She has also agreed to pay back a judgement of $603,738.96.

The FBI investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip Countryman prosecuted it.