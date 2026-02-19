New Mexico Attorney General orders reopened investigation into Epstein’s Zorro Ranch

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The State of New Mexico will be taking another look at possible crimes at a ranch in northern New Mexico previously owned by Jeffery Epstein.

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez has ordered the New Mexico Department of Justice to reopen the criminal investigation into allegations of illegal activity at the Zorro Ranch, located about 40 miles east of Albuquerque. Epstein bought the ranch in 1993 and sold it in 2023.

According to a statement from Lauren Rodriguez, Chief of Staff for the New Mexico Department of Justice, the State of New Mexico’s prior investigation was closed in 2019 at the request of the U.S Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. But previously sealed FBI files are prompting further examination.

Rodriguez said special agents and prosecutors at the New Mexico Department of Justice will be seeking immediate access to the complete, unredacted federal case file. She said the intention is to work with law enforcement partners and the Epstein Truth Commission recently established by the New Mexico Legislature.

This comes after New Mexico lawmakers passed a measure this week aimed at investigating Epstein’s Zorro Ranch during the regular legislative session. The measure passed the state House of Representatives without opposition on Monday and directs a house committee to determine if legislative action is necessary related to any criminal activity at the ranch.