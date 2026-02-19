Power outage affects Canutillo ISD HQ, West Towne Marketplace

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Areas around Canutillo and Northwest El Paso and I-10 are out of power as of Thursday afternoon.

El Paso Electric reports several hundred customers were initially out of power starting just before 2 p.m., though that number dropped as repairs were underway. Full power is estimated to be restored around 4:30 p.m.

The Canutillo Independent School District posted on their social media accounts that the district headquarters building was out of power around 2 p.m., but that the power was still on at all school campuses.

ABC-7 viewers also posted that stores in the West Towne Marketplace area were without power this afternoon.