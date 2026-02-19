Skip to Content
Sunland Park Fire respond to house fire on Father Luis Catano St.

Published 11:44 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Sunland Park Fire Department is responding to a house fire on Father Luis Catano St. this morning, in between Sunland Park Elementary and Desert View Elementary schools.

ABC-7 crews on the scene saw multiple fire and emergency medical service vehicles on the block and water running down the street.

It is not immediately clear what the extent of the damage is or if there are any injruies.

ABC-7 has reached out to the Sunland Park Fire Department for more details on the response.

Andrew J. Polk

