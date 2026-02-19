UT Regents approve $65 million for new UTEP Student Success Center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The governing body of the University of Texas System has approved a big improvement coming to UTEP in the next 4 years.

The UT System Board of Regents approved $65 million for a new Student Success Center on campus. It will replace the current El Paso Natural Gas Conference Center across from the main library.

According to a release from UTEP, the new building is expected to open in 2031 and will still feature the Bhutanese-inspired architecture of the UTEP campus with two primary floors for student services, eateries and event spaces.

The new food service and event spaces will be on the ground floor, and will feature multiple student services such as the Counseling and Psychological Services, the University Career Center, the Center for Accommodations and Support Services (CASS) and the Military Student Success Center.

“This new building will create a much-needed student support services hub on the west side of campus while also modernizing food service and event space,” said UTEP President Heather Wilson in the statement. “We are grateful to the Regents for recognizing and continuing to support the revitalization of our campus. And to our students: Don’t worry, we will still have Chick-fil-A!”