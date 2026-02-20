Skip to Content
News

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – The legacy of Carlos Spector

Alejandra Spector
By
Published 6:36 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Looking back on a lifetime and legacy for a local immigration attorney with a national impact.

Carlos Spector, regarded as one of El Paso's leading lawyers on the topic and a human rights advocate for decades, writes his last chapter as the community rallies to make sure he can return home.

Now back in the Borderland, plans are underway for recognitions of a life of legal service as his family prepares for what comes next.

Sunday night on ABC-7 Xtra, join host Andrew j. Polk as he talks with his daughter Alejandra Spector.

The legacy of Carlos Spector - plus what elected officials are still demanding to know about the El Paso airspace closure - all coming up on ABC-7 Xtra Sunday.

Tune in Sunday at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at 10 Weekend.

The Spector family is accepting donations for the medical care for Carlos through GoFundMe.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew J. Polk

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.