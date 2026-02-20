ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – The legacy of Carlos Spector

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Looking back on a lifetime and legacy for a local immigration attorney with a national impact.

Carlos Spector, regarded as one of El Paso's leading lawyers on the topic and a human rights advocate for decades, writes his last chapter as the community rallies to make sure he can return home.

Now back in the Borderland, plans are underway for recognitions of a life of legal service as his family prepares for what comes next.

The Spector family is accepting donations for the medical care for Carlos through GoFundMe.